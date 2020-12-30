OLYMPIA - Staff of the state Utilities and Transportation Commission have recommended a penalty up to $7.2 million for CenturyLink’s role in a 911 outage in December 2018.
The outage that affected approximately 7.4 million Washington residents for more than two days.
In the investigation report filed Wednesday, Dec. 23, UTC staff found that CenturyLink committed up to 72,015 violations of four state laws and rules, including 24,000 violations for failing to transmit 911 calls. Staff also alleged 15 violations for failing to promptly notify public safety answering points of the outage.
As a result of the investigation, the UTC filed a formal complaint against CenturyLink recommending a penalty of up to $7.2 million for 72,015 alleged violations of telecommunications regulations and laws.
The complaint will be scheduled for a hearing before the three-member commission. The commission is not bound by staff’s recommendation.
The nationwide outage began on Dec. 27, 2018, leaving Washington residents without 911 emergency services for almost 50 hours.
Locally, the Okanogan County dispatch center sent units on 11 emergency calls during the 12-hour outage it experienced.
Landlines, wireless service and Internet-based phone systems were impacted, according to an email alert sent at 10:13 p.m. Dec. 27 by the county Department of Emergency Management. A text message went out before that.
The message advised people to call the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office business lines if 911 didn’t work.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office sent a similar message at 9:36 p.m. A second alert, sent at 10:03 p.m., cautioned people not to call 911 just to test the system, and said both text-to-911 and 911 calling were working in Grant County.
“A pretty scary situation that was completely outside of the county’s influence or control,” said Mike Worden, chief of special operations/communications for the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, at the time.
He said he didn’t have any way of knowing how many people attempted to call 911 or how many attempts on other numbers didn’t reach the 911 dispatch center.
During the outage window, from 8:45 p.m. Dec. 27 through 8:30 a.m. Dec. 28, the sheriff’s office dispatched for 11 events of emergency nature, Worden said.
“Due to the nature of the CenturyLink outage, the CenturyLink equipment that failed, it appears that CenturyLink will not be able to research and tell us how many 911 attempts were made and failed,” he said.
During the state investigation, UTC staff examined the cause of the outage, whether CenturyLink’s restoration efforts in Washington were sufficient, whether customer communications were timely and effective, and whether the vendor facilities the company used to provide 911 service were adequate.
UTC staff found that the outage was due to a preventable technical error and related deficiencies within CenturyLink’s network. Staff found that CenturyLink incorrectly configured network devices and did not build safeguards into its traffic routing infrastructure, significantly prolonging the outage.
The company also did not provide complete failed-call data as requested by commission staff, forcing staff to use an average of emergency call volumes to determine the number of possible missed or dropped 911 calls during the outage. Based on an average of 12,000 complete 911 calls per day, staff estimated that up to 24,000 calls were affected by the outage.
At the time, CenturyLink said the outage was not related to hacking, but said no more.
A week earlier, the Federal Communications Commission fined the company $500,000 for the nationwide outage.
In a statement issued after the FCC fine was announced, the company said, “The December 2018 event was caused by faulty network equipment from a third-party vendor that prevented CenturyLink from delivering a small number of 911 calls in Arizona. We quickly took steps to prevent the issue from recurring. We know that when someone calls 911, seconds count and we take that responsibility seriously.”
CenturyLink is the largest local telephone company in Washington and provides communication services for the state’s approximate 7.4 million residents. At the time of the outage, CenturyLink was the 911 service provider for Washington state.
