Okanogan Behavioral Healthcare

OMAK — Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare (OBHC) has been awarded a $10,000 grant by the Community Foundation of North Central Washington (CFNCW)

This grant was given to help develop two “Zoom Rooms” which provide enhanced telehealth experiences for OBHC behavioral health clients and providers.

