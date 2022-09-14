Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 78F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
OMAK — Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare (OBHC) has been awarded a $10,000 grant by the Community Foundation of North Central Washington (CFNCW)
This grant was given to help develop two “Zoom Rooms” which provide enhanced telehealth experiences for OBHC behavioral health clients and providers.
“COVID-19 advanced acceptance of telehealth as a viable mean of providing health service,” said OBHC Chief Clinical Officer Quinn Lontz. “By developing rooms specifically designed to provide human-scale telehealth counseling experiences, we are not only improving the quality of those experiences, but we are also expanding availability to those unable to access in-person services and helping meet the growing demand for behavioral health care.”
The rooms are equipped to overcome conditions that can limit telehealth efficacy, according to the organization. They are outfitted with large high-definition monitors, high resolution cameras, and quality audio to mimic the conditions of in-person interactions.
These enhancements make it easier for therapists to detect important non-verbal cues such as body language, mico-expressions, words, hesitations, tone, and emphasis which community important information.
“We are very grateful to CFNCW and their donors for helping fund this project,” said OBHC Chief Executive Officer David McClay. “We especially appreciate their support for behavioral health care in our community.”
