OKANOGAN - A Carlton woman was charged Oct. 10 with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Emily Ann Binning, 40, is charged in Okanogan County Superior Court with sexual misconduct in a supervisory relationship with a male minor identified as L.G.O., age 16. She is suspected of abusing her supervisory position in order to engage in sexual intercourse with the minor, according to the charging document.
The incident allegedly occurred Oct. 4.
On the communication with a minor charge, Binning is suspected of communicating with S.N.P., a person under age 18, for immoral purposes of a sexual nature, said charging documents. The incident allegedly occurred between Oct. 4 and 7.
Binning, also known as Emily Binning-Wolak, was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on Oct. 8, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
He said his office received a complaint Oct. 7 from Liberty Bell High School after officials there learned of alleged sexual contact between a volunteer chaperone and a student during a school bicycling field trip.
During a preliminary hearing Oct. 9, sexual assault no-contact orders were issued with L.G.O. and S.N.P. as the protected parties. She was released from jail that day on personal recognizance.
Court records said Binning’s husband is in law enforcement. She is married to Stefen Wolak, who works at the county jail.
A report by Deputy Anthony Coble accompanied charging documents as a probable cause statement. The report alleged Binning was riding with L.G.O. and his friends when the four friends decided to go one way while L.G.O. and Binning went another.
They rode around and went to a cabin by a lake, talked and the boy ate some snacks, the report said.
They allegedly kissed and then had sex, and later rejoined the group, according to the report.
Both Binning and the boy allegedly discussed the encounter with others later.
Another student, S.N.P., age 17, allegedly reported receiving pornographic images from Binning via social media, according to court records.
The deputy subsequently interviewed several students at the school. He interviewed and then arrested Binning at the Twisp Police Station; Twisp Chief Paul Budrow was present for the arrest, according to the report.
The maximum penalty for conviction of sexual misconduct is five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, plus restitution, assessments and court costs. The maximum penalty for conviction of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes (first offense, no prior felony sex offenses) is a year in jail and/or a $5,000 fine, plus restitution, assessments and court costs.
