OLYMPIA – State regulators allowed Lake Chelan Boat Co. Inc. to increase fares effective Jan. 24.
The company, which operates the Lady of the Lake ferry on Lake Chelan, is implementing a general rate increase of $170,520, or 11 percent, for passenger fares, and $16,398, or 14.8 percent, for freight fares. Passengers will see an increase of $2.50 to $4 per one-way trip, depending on the destination and season.
The rate increases, requested to address increased operating costs, were filed with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission on Dec. 6, 2019. The proposal was revised Jan. 17 with recommendations from UTC staff, including a $23,888 reduction to the proposed rate increase for passenger fares.
After a public hearing and comment period, the increases became effective by operation of law when the three-member commission chose to take no action. That allows the rates to go into effect.
Other changes in the updated tariff included streamlined baggage handling procedures and rules, activating an online ticketing and reservation system, and simplifying the multiple fare options.
The company last updated its rates in 2013.
Lady of the Lake runs from Chelan to Stehekin with intermediate stops along the way.
