YAKIMA – This year’s cherries are of excellent size and quality, but the crop is ending up smaller than expected.
As of July 14, growers had shipped 12.3 million 20-pound boxes, said Tim Kovis, spokesman for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
“It is a lighter crop, but still of excellent size and quality,” he said. “We are still picking cherries and expect to have availability well into August.”
Cherry harvest began June 6 in the Northwest, according to Northwest Cherry Growers. The revised crop estimate, as of mid-June, was for 16.4 million 20-pound boxes.
Some Washington cherry growers got hit by frost earlier this spring, but since then growing conditions have been good.
“We did experience some frost damage across the state, bringing down the estimated crop size,” Kovis said in June. “However, once we made it out of frost season, we had good growing conditions and growers are expecting an excellent cherry crop.”
Some Okanogan Valley growers were impacted by frost.
Last week, Kovis said he hadn’t heard of widespread rain damage, despite the area receiving plenty of rain in June.
“I have heard the wind was the major concern,” he said. “But, as always, growers are affected differently by weather based on the location, elevation and varieties they are growing.
Rainier cherries are winding down and dark, sweet varieties are being harvested with higher-elevation orchards now contributing, Kovis said.
Northwest Cherry Growers officials expressed concern earlier this season about transportation to offshore markets because of air transport cutbacks related to COVID-19 concerns.
Meanwhile, apples and pears continue to ripen on area trees.
Crop estimates for those fruits won’t be released until early August.
“We have started surveying our members on how their crops are looking and will have the estimate out when we are able to finalize,” Kovis said.
“We anticipate strong crop quality and excellent color for the year ahead,” Todd Fryhover, president of the Washington Apple Commission, said last month. “The current 2019-20 season had terrific color and quality which is a testament of the growers’ expertise, variety selection, and nurturing care, in combination with cooperative weather.”
Shipments of the 2019-20 apple crop have rebounded from the chaos of the transportation/logistic system brought on by the coronavirus-related run on retail in mid-March, said Kovis.
