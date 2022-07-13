Weather makes an impact on fruit, but prices are strong
OKANOGAN — Cherry growers are seeing a smaller-than-usual Northwest cherry crop this year because of weather challenges, but for those who are able to harvest, prices are strong and cherry size is good.
“As of July Fourth, we have shipped 3.9 million 20-pound boxes, compared to the 9.9 million 20-pound boxes last year” at the same time, said Tim Kovis, spokesman for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association. “It is still too early to tell what the final size of the crop will be.”
As of June 9, the Northwest Cherry Growers’ crop estimate was 14.9 million 20-pound boxes.
“We have had different weather events throughout the growing region in the last month which will affect the final crop size,” said Kovis.
Harvest has begun in the Okanagan growing region and will be ramping up this week, he said.
A few Okanogan Valley growers have experienced split fruit as rain keeps pummeling orchards. They’re employing fans and helicopters to dry off the fruit.
“The harvest is later than previous years due to a cold spring, but it is going great now, and the fruit is looking very good with excellent quality and size,” said Bob Grandy of Gebbers Farms, Brewster.
Some growers began harvesting early varieties a couple weeks ago.
Kovis said harvest is about 15 days later statewide than in years past.
With a variety of cherries having differing ripening dates, Washington cherry harvest normally runs from June into late August, according to Northwest Cherry Growers. The organization promotes sweet cherries for growers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana.
“Our members have been experiencing a shortage of domestic labor for the last couple of decades,” Kovis said. “Therefore, more and more of our members are having to utilize the federal H-2A temporary guest workers program to ensure they have the labor necessary to grow and harvest their fruit.”
“We are thankful to have an adequate number of experienced workers through the H-2A program,” Grandy said.
