WASHINGTON, D.C. – Relief for cherry growers hurt by Chinese tariffs is included in a bipartisan disaster supplemental budget bill.
U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, secured inclusion of the provision.
The provision, which passed the Senate last week as part of the bipartisan disaster supplemental budget bill, would give more cherry growers access to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s market facilitation program, which provides direct financial assistance to growers impacted by retaliatory tariffs.
“Getting this aid is critical to supporting the more than 2,500 cherry growers in the Pacific Northwest and the thousands of jobs they support. While the priority for our growers remains an end to the trade disputes, all cherry growers must have access to this assistance,” said Cantwell.
“Cherry growers deserve the same aid available to other producers,” said Newhouse. “Central Washington producers want to grow and sell their high-quality cherries in strong domestic and international markets. This fix is essential to ensure growers can continue to operate in this upcoming growing season while the administration continues their work to level the playing field with China.
“I appreciate the administration’s support, and I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress and the executive branch to ensure open markets and access for central Washington farmers.”
China is the No. 1 market for Washington state sweet cherries, and the industry has faced multiple rounds of retaliatory tariffs that have hurt growers throughout the state and threatened jobs.
Washington state cherry sales to China dropped from 3.2 million cartons in 2017 to 1.6 million cartons in 2018. Some estimates show tariffs cost Washington cherry growers $60 million to $80 million in lost profits.
On Aug. 27, 2018, the Trump administration announced a $12 billion trade aid package for agricultural producers impacted by retaliatory tariffs, but failed to include sweet cherries in the package.
Since cherries are acutely affected by tariffs given that they are highly perishable and cannot be stored, Cantwell and Newhouse pushed the administration to make sweet cherry growers eligible for assistance.
Cherries were added Sept. 21, 2018, but many growers were unable to qualify for aid because their business structures fall outside the boundaries of the market facilitation program’s requirements.
The bill goes back to the U.S. House of Representatives for passage and then to the president.
