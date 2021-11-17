OMAK – Police Chief Dan Christensen has asked the city council for security fencing, camera monitoring for evidence vehicles and covered parking for police vehicles in 2022.
His requests were outlined during the city council’s Nov. 8 special meeting to discuss the budget.
Christensen there have been three incidents at the wastewater treatment plant where the fence was cut to gain access and remove evidence from impounded vehicles being held as evidence.
Having the vehicles at the treatment plant is an attraction, and he’s also concerned about the security of city infrastructure.
Adding covered parking at the police station for patrol vehicles would keep them out of the weather.
Councilwoman Michelle Gaines asked about paying for securing evidence vehicles and where the new location would be.
City Administrator Todd McDaniel said there’s not a concrete idea for location. He suggested removing the expenditure from the new ER TUB fund and bringing the request back to council when more information is available.
Gaines agreed that before moving ahead, a plan needs to be in place.
Among other topics:
-ER TUB fund. The new line item would be used to cover purchase costs of equipment if they are higher than contributions made to the equipment rental capital fund. The ER TUB fund expenditures would offset the purchase of two police vehicles, weed sprayer, small loader and a public works pickup for a total of $41,479.
-American Rescue Plan Act. Those funds are in a capital line and McDaniel said he intends on having a discussion in 2022 about planned expenditures. Staff has discussed use of the funds.
-Skate park. Replacement of the skate park in East Side Park is in the proposed budget, with offsetting grant revenues.
-Bandshell security. Councilwoman Nattalie Cariker reminded council about past discussions of a gate system for the Centennial Bandshell in Civic League Park. She asked that $60,000 be included in the capital budget for the purchase.
The bandshell mural is in disarray and people are setting up tents in the bandshell, she said, adding that she wants the bandshell to be used for its intended purpose.
The $60,000 requested was added to the current expense capital budget.
-Swimming pool. Public Works Director Ken Mears said he met with five engineers they spent several hours touring the pool facility. Major repairs likely will be needed in 2022 for the pool to open. The boiler needs to be replaced.
Street fund. Possible projects include sidewalks for Fifth Avenue, Benton Street and Highway 97 area, Sand Flat chip sealing in conjunction with Okanogan County, and Engh Road and Highway 97 rebuild project.
-Hotel-motel tax fund. The city has set aside $80,000 to replace Stampede Arena bucking chutes in 2022.
The Hotel-Motel Committee recommended $307,990 in expenditures. Council discussed reimbursing wages to the police and public works departments from the fund, since staffing tourist events is a cost to the city.
-Affordable housing. The fund is new and based on adoption of House Bill 1406 by the Legislature. Revenues in the fund are from a credit against the state sales tax rate. Distribution of the revenue expires after 20 years and use of the funds is restricted, the council learned.
McDaniel said the fund has a balance of approximately $40,000. The funds could be used to extend Jonathan Street to Quince Street, and also could help with homelessness issues.
-Water fund. Rate increases of 3 percent are planned in the water, sewer, garbage and storm drain funds.
Mears said he’s seen an increase in repairs and maintenance in 2021 because of vandalism related to fencing.
Planned projects include Dewberry Avenue loop, airport water reservoir, Julia Maley Park treatment facility, hospital service line, soft start generator, water valve replacement for the Riverside Drive reservoir, window and door replacement for the main water shop, Hemlock Street project.
Sewer fund. Planned projects include system improvements and clarifier upgrades.
Garbage fund. A reduction in sanitation rates is an option, although fuel costs are a concern for contractor Sunrise Disposal.
Airport fund. The city saw more revenue because of higher fuel sales brought on by firefighting aircraft refueling.
Planned expenditures include updating the airport layout plan and adding a 15,000-gallon fuel tank.
-Ending fund balance. The ending fund balance is expected to be more than $1 million.
-The council learned Mears plans to retire at the end of January 2022. A successor will be sought.
