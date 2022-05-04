TONASKET – A 2-year-old child died April 21 while his family was camping at Forde Lake on Sinlahekin Road.
A report by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Orr said he was alerted about 7:20 a.m. April 21 of the death. He was asked to meet county Coroner Dave Rodriguez at North Valley Hospital, Tonasket.
“There was no evidence to suggest (the death) was criminal, but we wanted to ensure just in case,” Orr reported. “I stood with Dave while we spoke with the family about the incident.”
The mother apparently was sleeping with the 2-month-old baby boy on an air mattress and woke up about 3:30 a.m. and realized something was wrong with the baby, according to the report. The father was awakened and they realized the child was not breathing.
Other family members were awakened and one started CPR.
“The infant was rushed down from the campsite at Forde Lake approximately 15.25 miles up Sinlahekin Road,” said the report. “Mother and father placed the child in the vehicle and drove until they had cell phone reception on Oroville-Loomis Road.”
The family met emergency medical services and the child was taken to North Valley. Hospital staff determined the child to be deceased, the report said.
