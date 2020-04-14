OKANOGAN – The city and Okanogan Conservation District have entered into an agreement for chipping of yard debris.
The agreement was approved by the city council during its April 7 meeting, which was conducted remotely using the Zoom platform.
In other business, the council:
-Gave Mayor Jon Culp and City Attorney Scott DeTro authority to negotiate with DW Excavating Inc.
-Closed the Pine Street rebuilding project. Hurst Construction, East Wenatchee, did the work.
-Approved the proposed 2020-22 draft agreement between the city and Teamsters union Local 760.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.