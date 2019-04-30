OKANOGAN – City residents have until May 2 to sign up for a wood chipping event.
The city and Okanogan Conservation District event is set for May 6 for Okanogan residents.
The conservation district received funds to provide alternatives to backyard burning to reduce harmful particulate pollution from smoke, said the district.
Debris should be set out at the end of residents’ driveways before the morning of May 6.
People may set out up to three pickup truck loads of clean, natural, woody debris up to eight inches in diameter and up to 10 feet in length.
Lumber or construction materials, metal, seeds or cones, Russian olive, Chinese elm, and other toxic material and weeds may not be set out, nor may bags of leaves or pine needles, organizers said.
Materials should be stacked neatly, with all butt ends facing the same direction. Bitterbrush, sage and other open-branching plants should be cut into pieces that can be fed into the chipper easily.
People can sign up at okanogancd.org/events, 509-422-0855 or mindy@okanogancd.org. Once registered, participants will received instructions on how to pick up chips for use in home landscapes or other projects.
