Duncan honored for being interim chief
OMAK – Dan Christensen was confirmed by the city council March 1 as police chief and took the oath of office.
He succeeds Jeff Koplin, who resigned.
Mayor Cindy Gagne also presented Christensen with his badge, and said his appointment represents a new day for the department. She said she was thrilled all the officers were in attendance.
Gagne and Christensen presented a distinguished service award for merit to Sgt. Darren Duncan, who became interim chief after Koplin’s departure at the end of December 2020. Duncan said he was honored to serve.
Christensen said the award is one of the highest honors given to an individual and can be worn on his uniform at any agency. Duncan took on a hard position and made it look easy, the chief said, adding that he has appreciated guidance from Duncan as he starts his new role.
Duncan received a plaque and his wife, Elicia, presented his merit pin and affixed it to his uniform.
In other business, the council:
-Approved LN Curtis and Sons as the sole source provider for firefighting clothing.
Fire Chief Kevin Bowling said that for the last couple years, the fire department has been working to purchase and replace turnout gear. The gear is manufactured by Globe Products and LN Curtis and Sons is a sole source, authorized distributor for Globe.
He said it’s beneficial for the department to maintain consistency in the clothing and would like to continue with the manufacturer.
-Agreed to buy a pool sump pump from PumpTech. The old pump failed, said Public Works Director Ken Mears.
The old pump cannot be rebuilt since its parts are obsolete. The new pump will cost $5,682.
-Learned the city received an application for a 15-log long plat in the Sagelands Phase 3 development near Paintbrush Lane. A public hearing on the proposal is planned for April 6.
-Learned plans are being made to open the pool this summer. Mears said he is working with other cities that operate pools to decide on a course of action.
Pools were closed last summer because of COVID-19.
-Learned Amanda Dickinson has been hired as deputy clerk. She was to start March 8.
Dickinson succeeds Amber Scott, who recently became Okanogan city clerk-treasurer.
-Learned City Administrator Todd McDaniel has attended the Omak Stampede Board meetings. He said the rodeo committee is working on logistics for either 50 percent or 100 percent capacity.
Stampede was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
