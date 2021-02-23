OMAK — Dan Christensen has been named to be Omak’s next police chief.
Mayor Cindy Gagne announced her intent to appoint Christensen during the Omak City Council’s Feb. 16 meeting. An official appointment will be made during the March 1 meeting, she said.
Christensen is a sergeant with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s enforcement division. He previously worked as a deputy with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
He participated in the council’s Zoom meeting Feb. 16.
The position was vacated Dec. 31 with the resignation of Jeff Koplin. Sgt. Darren Duncan is the interim chief.
In other business, the council:
Learned the city earned recognition as a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.
• Learned Gagne volunteered at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
• Approved an agreement with Dale Crandall to continue as the city’s hearing examiner.
• Approved a contract change for the water-sewer project with POW Contracting.
-Accepted the water-sewer improvement project as complete.
• Agreed to purchase a laboratory fume hood from North Central Laboratories. The hood will be used at the wastewater treatment plant laboratory.
• Accepted the Omak Municipal Airport water infrastructure project as complete. The well will provide water to the state Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs fire bases at the airport.
• Agreed to buy a paint sprayer from Alpine Products Inc. for marking curbs and city parking lots. The cost is $7,738.
• Agreed to buy two stainless steel hoppers from Global Industrial for $11,100. The hoppers are used at the sewage treatment plant.
• Agreed to buy server hardware and software from Vision Municipal Solutions for $14,318.
• Agreed to buy a fire pumper truck from Cascade Fire and Safety. The $609,203 truck would replace a 30-year-old engine.
• Approved a salary schedule for non-union employees.
• Learned interviews were to start Feb. 17 for someone to fill the deputy city clerk position. The city received 20 applications and was to interview eight.
Deputy Clerk Amber Scott left to become city clerk-treasurer for Okanogan.
• Learned Municipal Court Judge David Ebenger has been conducting hearings via Zoom because of state COVID-19 protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.