WENATCHEE - People wanting to purchase Christmas tree permits will have three options to do so starting Nov. 1.
Permits may be purchased online through recreation.gov, at some Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest offices and from local vendors.
U.S. Forest Service officials decided to move permit sales to recreation.gov as an added convenience for visitors, and to provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices that may remain closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit online, people can visit recreation.gov and search for Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Christmas tree permits. It is important to read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit, say forest officials.
Visitors also need to set up or log in to a recreation.gov account to complete the transaction. Permits purchased online have to be printed to be valid.
Christmas tree permits cost $5 each and, if purchased online, there is an additional $2.50 charged for the reservation/transaction fee. Each tree permit allows a purchaser to cut one tree, with a tree height limit of 15 feet, or dig a small, live, transplant tree.
Permits are limited to two per household. The permits are non-refundable and are good only within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Christmas trees cannot be harvested in wilderness areas, campgrounds, developed recreation areas or tree plantations.
High-clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicles are recommended for driving on national forest roads during the winter months. Tree hunters are advised to leave early in the day to allow for maximum daylight and be prepared for all types of weather.
Free tree permits are available to fourth-graders as part of the national Every Kid Outdoors initiative. Fourth-graders with a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass can get one free holiday tree cutting permit from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
An Every Kid Outdoors pass or a valid paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website must be presented at a forest office. Not all offices are open because of the pandemic, so people should call ahead.
Traditional permits may be purchased in person at the:
-Naches Ranger District office, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
-Entiat Ranger District office, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (over the phone and hand delivered outside) Monday through Friday.
-Methow Valley Ranger District office, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed during lunch from 1-2 p.m.
-Chelan Ranger District office, 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays only.
A list of vendors is at https://bit.ly/3nM83Az.
