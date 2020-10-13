OLYMPIA — Several Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle news staff members brought home awards during the 133rd annual Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Better Newspaper Contest during a virtual awards ceremony Friday, Oct. 9.
Former Chronicle Sports Editor Al Camp brought home seven awards, including third-place photographer of the year.
Camp also claimed a second place in sports feature, and three second-place awards for photography.
“This portrait of a young Native American deserves to be featured even larger on the page,” the evaluating judge said of Camp’s photo of a young dancer at the 2019 Nespelem Celebration Powwow. “The colors are strong. The focus on the face, especially the eyes, is dramatic. Good work.”
Camp took first place in color sports photography for “Prepare for the hard landing,” a rodeo photo. He and Chronicle Managing Editor Brock Hires shared a first-place photo essay win for their photos of the 2019 Omak Stampede and World-Famous Suicide Race.
“Great photos that really tell a story,” the judges said. “As a New Yorker I didn’t realize this still went on.”
Chronicle reporter Dee Camp also took home bragging rights with two first-place honors, along with a second and third place win.
She received first place general feature story for her coverage on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, and a first-place win for her five-year reflective section on the Carlton Complex wildfire.
“This is old school journalism,” the evaluating judge said of Camp’s moon landing story. “It requires not just the quick dispassionate short-hand of a reporter, but the eloquent flair for drama of a true storyteller.”
Camp was awarded second-place for news story, short, for “Reports: Fire cause undetermined” about the Spring Coulee Fire that killed Okanogan firefighter Christian Johnson and third place in news of the weird for “Small, human-like skull found.”
“This piece offers up a mystery for readers that leaves them wanting to know more,” the judges said.
Hires claimed a first-place win for government story for his coverage of the Tonasket Police Department audit in which cash, drugs and firearms were apparently missing.
“Top two stories are about audits, because these are important watchdog stories,” the evaluating judge said. “This one was told with a little more energy, and it involves missing cash, drugs and firearms. Remarkable.”
Hires was also awarded second place in news of the weird for his story about Pearl Harbor artwork being discovered inside the walls of a historic Okanogan home.
“A well-written piece that uses interviewing, research and imagery to transport readers into the past through the happenstances of the Turners’ travels and their subsequential mysterious discovery.”
Bridgeport art teacher Brad Skiff took top spots in the political cartoon division by claiming both first and third places for editorial cartoons.
Top entry was Skiff’s “A match made in Twisp” cartoon, depicting a marijuana dispensary opening next door to a church in the Methow Valley.
“Excellent cartoon that makes its point clearly with a strong dose of sarcasm,” the judge said. “Terrific artistry along with editorial content.”
His third-place cartoon was “Bipartisan dead end.”
Former Chronicle publisher Roger Harnack, who is now the owner/publisher of Free Press Publishing, brought home several awards, including first place photographer of the year, first place news community service, first place color sports action, second place front page design, second place color sports feature and third-place color portrait.
Former Chronicle reporter Cheryl Schweizer, who now works for the Columbia Basin Herald in Moses Lake, claimed third place short general feature story and second place news headline writing.
Natalie Johnson, a 2006 Okanogan High School graduate who works for Nisqually Valley News, shared a third-place win for comprehensive coverage-multiple writers.
The Twisp-based Methow Valley News staff also received several awards.
The Chronicle competes in Category 3, for newspapers with circulation of 5,001 to 12,500.
This year’s contest entries were judged by the New York Press Association.
