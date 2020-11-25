BREWSTER – Fires that damaged two churches the morning of Nov. 15 are being investigated as arsons.
Brewster Police Chief Marcos Ruiz announced Nov. 19 that investigators determined the fires were intentionally set. The investigation continues.
“The Brewster Police Department is not giving out more information on the fires right now to avoid compromising the investigation,” he said.
He asked that anyone with information contact his office at 509-689-2331.
Extensive damage was done to the sanctuary at New Testament Baptist Church, 412 W. Hanson Ave., said Brewster Fire Chief Dylan Gamble. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 214 S. Fifth St., received minor damage.
Gamble said firefighters were called at 2:35 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, to the Baptist Church and found “quite a bit of fire to deal with.”
The sanctuary suffered the most damage, with fire breaking through the roof, and the rest of the large building sustained smoke and water damage, he said.
Douglas-Okanogan Fire District No. 15 sent units from Brewster, Pateros and Methow to assist, and Brewster Ambulance also responded. In all, two dozen firefighters were on scene.
Fire was contained to the north end of the building, Gamble said.
Just as firefighters were wrapping up at the Baptist Church, a call came in at 7:05 a.m. to the Catholic Church.
The building sustained very little damage, plus smoke in the building, Gamble said. That fire also appeared to start in the sanctuary.
Pastor Corey Higdon said last week that insurance adjustors were at the Baptist Church. He could not be reached for additional comment.
Father Pedro Bautista of the Catholic Church said damage included a broken window, and burnt chair and carpet.
No injuries were reported at either fire.
