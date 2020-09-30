OMAK – An auction of sawmill and rolling stock of the Colville Indian Precision Pine mill begins today, Sept. 30, in an online format.
The sale ends at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The mill, 373 Omak-Riverside Eastside Road, has been closed for several years.
Items range from sawmill equipment to a variety of trucks, forklifts and other items.
In an online description of the auction, organizers noted that the Cold Springs Fire did not reach the CIPP site, although a small number of items listed in the auction were stored at the Omak mill site, which did burn.
More information, including terms and conditions of sale and descriptions of 971 items being sold, is at https://murphyauction.com/Auction/Details/8252.
