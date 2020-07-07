OMAK – The former Colville Indian Precision Pine mill will be dismantled and its equipment sold.
The Colville Business Council voted in special session June 17 to approve a contract with James G. Murphy Inc., a commercial and industrial auctioneer company, for inventory, advertisement and auction of the mill, which closed in 2010.
A live auction is planned for 9 a.m. Sept. 16 at the mill. A preview is planned from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the previous day, according to Murphy’s website.
Items in the auction block include debarkers, saws, log loader, resaws, log turners, planers, chippers, kilns, buildings, trucks, bulldozers and other equipment.
The same company was hired to auction off the Colville Indian Plywood and Veneer Mill, also in Omak, in April 2018. That auction resulted in $3.1 million for the tribe’s general fund.
In September 2019, the council approved liquidation of CIPP rolling stock, noting proceeds from the liquidation would be deposited in the general fund.
The tribe chartered CIPP, 373 Omak-Riverside Eastside Road, in 1985. In 1997, Colville Tribal Enterprise Corp. took control of mill.
When it closed, in the wake of the 2008-09 nationwide financial crisis, the mill employed 130 people.
Total contract for the auction is up to $191,450.
