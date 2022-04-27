OKANOGAN — Arbor Day tree plantings are planned April 29 in Okanogan and Omak.
Okanogan’s event is at 11 a.m. at the Central Valley Sports Complex. Second- and third-graders from Virginia Grainger Elementary School are slated to attend.
Omak’s Arbor Day event is at 1 p.m. at the soccer fields in East Side Park near the dance arbor. A red horse chestnut will be planted.
Students from East Omak Elementary School are scheduled to attend.
Both cities participate in the Tree City USA program. As of the Arbor Day Foundation’s 2020 list, both had been participants for 24 years.
Other area municipalities in the program are Coulee Dam, 11 years; Oroville, 13 years; Pateros, eight years; Tonasket, 15 years, and Twisp, 20 years.
