OKANOGAN – A representative of the state Department of Commerce briefed the Okanogan City Council July 6 on government-to-government relations with the Colville Confederated Tribes.
Ernie Rasmussen, tribal liaison for the department talked about the city and tribe working together for mutual benefits, working beyond differences, eliminating race differences and synergy.
In other business, the council:
-Learned one bid was received for the Lower Pine Street improvement project and it was $120,000-$150,000 over the engineer’s estimate. The project may need to be rescheduled and rebid for 2022, with the state Transportation Improvement Board re-evaluating cost estimates.
The bid was for $450,173.07.
-Amended the 2021 budget to recognize additional revenues and expenditures. The city received a refund check of $49,387.23 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for funds not expended in the sewer treatment levee project and $361,217 from the state Department of Commerce for an American Rescue Plan Act installment.
-Approved use of four softball field and concession stand at the Plex for a Bouncin’ for Boobies fundraiser. The group’s softball tournament is planned Oct. 2-3.
Bouncin’ for Boobies raises money for local residents battling cancer.
-Approved the airport liability insurance renewal for a premium of $2,823.
-Learned a back-to-school event is planned by the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce Aug. 27 in Alma Park.
-Learned the chamber’s Harvest Fest is Oct. 2, with the pet parade theme to mirror the Matsura pet parade mural.
