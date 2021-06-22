OKANOGAN – The city has dedicated a statue in honor of fallen firefighter Christian Johnson.
The city council learned of the dedication during its June 1 meeting, which was conducted via Zoom.
Johnson, a volunteer firefighter and the city’s building official, died in 2019 from injuries suffered in a fire.
In other business, the council:
-Learned crack sealing has been completed for the pavement preservation project.
-Learned Mayor Jon Culp is working with staff on a mask policy, which will mirror the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Staff will have to show they have been vaccinated.
