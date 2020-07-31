OKANOGAN – The city will save nearly $14,000 on the Safe Routes to School sidewalk project now underway near Virginia Grainger Elementary School.
The city council, during its July 21 meeting, approved a supplemental agreement for the project. The supplement includes a $53,445 reduction in the contract cost and $124 drop in consultant cost. The net is a $13,835 reduction in the city’s obligation for the project.
Council learned the project is underway. The project includes sidewalks and crosswalks.
In other business, the council:
-Heard a presentation on COVID-19 from Dr. Doug Wilson, CEO-elect of Confluence Health, and Dr. Peter Rutherford, CEO.
-Learned a new pay counter was installed at the swimming pool.
-Accepted a $79,200 federal CARES Act grant funneled through the state Department of Commerce.
-Learned a levee repair project is underway.
-Agreed to renew the airport liability insurance policy for 2020-2021, with a premium of $2,645. C. Don Filer Agency is providing the policy, with Wilson Woolschlager of The VIP Agency Group, Omak, as the local representative.
