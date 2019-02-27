TONASKET – City council members approved a contract for law enforcement services with the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, Feb. 26. The city has been without a police department since Mayor Dennis Brown disbanded the department in December 2018.

The vote was made unanimously at the regular council meeting following a lengthy discussion among council members and the public.

The four-year contract begins March 1, 2019, and runs until March 1, 2023, with the ability to be extended if the city is not yet able to provide it's own law enforcement services at the end of the contract.

Cost of the contract to the city is $840,960, or $210,240 per year. The current city police department budget is more than $500,000 per year. The city will continue to pay separately for the cost of dispatch, court services, booking and incarceration expenses. That amount varies, depending on how many jail bookings are required by the city each year; with over $93,000 budgeted for that in previous years.

The sheriff's office will be hiring two additional deputies to patrol the city, with law enforcement provided for a minimum of 40 hours per week, at any hour of the day or night as the need warrants.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley will be the designated chief of police for the city.

The sheriff's office will use the city's two new, fully equipped law enforcement vehicles, with the sheriff's office providing insurance on the vehicles. The county will remove city striping on the vehicles and replace with county striping for the length of the contract.

The sheriff's office will provide liability insurance coverage, with the city named as an additional insured, and hold the city harmless for any claim which may arise from the provision of law enforcement services to the city.

A representative of the sheriff's office will attend an average of 12 city council meetings per year to report on law enforcement activities in the city.

The county and city will each select representatives to act as a joint board for implementation of the contract, with any problems referred to the governing body of the county and of the city for resolution if necessary. The board will meet at least quarterly.

If differences arise between the two parties regarding interpretation of implementation, a Board of Arbitration will be set up. The city and county will each select one representative for the board, and the representatives will select a third individual to act as chairman of the Board of Arbitration.

In the event the Board of Arbitration determines any provision of the contract is unenforceable, the remaining provisions of the agreement shall continue to be valid and enforceable.

The agreement can be terminated at the request of either party with a 120-day advance written notice to allow for budget restructuring and manpower allocations by both parties.

In the event the city terminates the agreement before the end of the four years, a pro-rated balance of the total agreement shall be paid in full by the city. The prorated amount will be in the monthly amount of $17,520 multiplied by the remaining months left in the agreement.