OMAK – The city is installing a driveway entrance to a privately owned field on Jasmine Street.
The city council on June 21 agreed to pay $9,485 to Proline Concrete Cutting to install the driveway cut. The driveway and gate were overgrown with vegetation previously and therefore were not included in last year’s road project.
In other business, the council:
-Approved the six-year transportation improvement program for 2022-27.
-Agreed to buy a grinder pump for the wastewater treatment plant for $15,494 from JWC Environmental.
-Learned the council Community Support and Public Safety Committee favors buying Tasers and body cameras for the police department, making the records clerk full time, buying a pickup truck for the police department instead of an SUV, purchasing Stampede chutes and acquiring property.
No council action was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.