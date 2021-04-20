MAZAMA – Crews working to clear the North Cascades Highway from east and west were about 15 miles apart as of April 16.
On the east side, bulldozers are being used to cut down the snow depth so the truck-sized snow blower can do its work.
“Now the crew is fully equipped, just in time to tackle the Cutthroat Ridge avalanche pathways,” said a state Department of Transportation update.
The east side crew made it to approximately milepost 165, or about two miles from Liberty Bell Mountain. Meanwhile, the west side crew passed milepost 150, about two miles east of the Granite Creek bridge.
“Though it seems close, we are heading into some of the deepest snow and plenty more avalanche pathways,” said the update. “The report from the clearing crew is that those avalanche pathways are still full of snow.”
Crews were hopeful warm weather last weekend would bring some snow down naturally without much need for avalanche control work.
People thinking of going past the closure gates to ski, snowshoe or ride snowmobiles are advised to check the Northwest Avalanche Center for conditions. Road closures remain at milepost 134, near Newhalem, and milepost 177 at Early Winters.
“We still have several weeks of work to fully clear the roadway, shoulders and turn-around areas, and when the road is cleared, users should keep in mind that many facilities are still closed until later in the season,” said the department.
Winthrop Chamber of Commerce has launched a game for people to guess when the highway will open. A free night’s lodging in Winthrop, is on the line. The lodging voucher must be used the day the pass opens; the last date to guess is April 26.
More information is at winthropwashington.com.
