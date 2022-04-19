MAZAMA – Crews clearing the North Cascades Highway made it to Liberty Bell Mountain last week, despite new snow falling on the state’s northernmost route through the Cascades.
During the third week of clearing the highway after winter closure, crews cleared avalanche chutes in the Cutthroat area and reached the Liberty Bell chutes between mileposts 163 and 164.
Liberty Bell holds the three largest avalanche paths on Washington Pass. Officials say they expect clearing them will take all of this week.
The avalanche crew supervisor reported soft snowpack, but lots of it.
From the west side, crews reached milepost 150 – east of Granite Creek bridge - last week.
Reopening remains a couple weeks away, said officials.
