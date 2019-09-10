OMAK - Leslie Hite is joining the Mid-Valley Clinic staff as a psychiatric and mental health nurse practitioner.
She begins this month and will provide counseling services, depression screenings and evaluations, integrated care with family practice, and hospital crisis intervention.
Hite has more than 14 years of nursing experience and a certification in non-violent crisis intervention, said a hospital announcement.
She said she looks forward to getting to know the community and providing excellent, whole-person and mental health care.
