WENATCHEE – Information on burned area emergency response for the Cedar Creek and Cub Creek 2 fires is available online, with recommendations for several closures and treatments to mitigate fire damage.
More than 130 people attended an online community meeting Sept. 23 for the two fires in the Methow Valley.
“We are still awaiting regional office approvals for our treatment plans so we can transition to implementation,” said a U.S. Forest Service announcement.
According to a summary report about the Cedar Creek Fire, the lightning-caused blaze that burned west of Mazama southwesterly to west of Twisp left an estimated 48 percent of the 55,000-acre fire area with high or moderate soil burn severity and may have developed water-repellent soils as a result. The fire began July 8.
Vegetation mortality in moderate and high soil burn severity areas ranged from 80-100 percent, said the report.
The fire may speed up some natural processes of landslides and debris flows. Fire increases the potential for debris flows, partly because of lost vegetation.
Areas downstream could be threatened by inundation from flooding and debris flows, and could include homes on debris fans along the northeast face of the fire, homes in the Wolf Creek area and south of Wolf Creek, and along Highway 20.
Water flows could increase, and water quality could be impacted, the report said. Flooding and debris flows also could impact roads in the fire area and clog culverts.
Dispersed camping could be impacted by falling trees and flooding. Some areas should be closed temporarily or have warning signs placed, the report recommended.
The report noted the Wolf Creek Trailhead was burned over, leaving the toilet burned to the ground and threats of hazard trees. Recommendations include temporary closure of the trailhead and treating or pumping the toilet and sealing open holes to prevent them from filling with water and snow.
A few trails, including Wolf Creek and some in the Chickadee area, experienced moderate to high burn severity. Treatment is recommended to stabilize, storm-proof or mitigate anticipated impacts of post-fire storms.
Some trails should be closed temporarily, said the report.
For snow trails to remain open, the report recommends posting warning signs at the Eightmile Sno-Park (in the Cub Creek 2 Fire area), Chickadee Trailhead and other areas.
The fire burned into fire-sensitive riparian and shrub steppe areas, and reburned patches of forest and woodlands recovering from other recent fires. Weeds are a concern.
“The Cedar Creek Fire overlapped with five different fires that have occurred on (U.S. Forest Service) land within the past 35 years,” said the report, noting that cheatgrass, knapweed, Dalmation toadflax and whitetop are changing the ecological response and fire resiliency of the ecosystems.
Cub Creek 2 started July 16 and burned through 70,186 acres (as of Sept. 20) of brush and timber north of Winthrop in the Chewuch River drainage, according to the report summary for that fire. The cause is undetermined.
As with the Cedar Creek Fire, flooding and debris flows are a concern. An estimated 41 percent of the burned area with in the Cub Creek 2 Fire had high or moderate soil burn severity and may have developed water-repellent soils. Vegetation mortality in the moderate to high soil burn severity areas ranges from 80-100 percent.
Many of the basins and stream reaches near the center of the burn area have a high to very high likelihood of debris flow occurrence, the report said. High-hazard areas mostly occur in drainages above Doe, Falls and Eightmile creeks, and the Chewuch River.
A substantial increase in runoff is predicted over much of the burned area. Several roads are at risk.
The report recommends warning signs, post-storm inspections and other actions. Bridges at risk include those at Falls Creek, Falls Creek utilities and Eightmile Creek No. 1.
Campers and infrastructure at Falls Creek, Chewuch, Camp 4, Buck Lake and Nice campgrounds are at high risk because of the threat of increased flooding and debris flow. The report recommends temporary campground closure, including shutting down water supplies at Falls Creek and Chewuch campgrounds, and removing portable infrastructure such as picnic tables.
The report also recommends temporary closure of dispersed camping areas, and temporary closure of Eightmile Rdige Trailhead and Falls Creek Trailhead, including the accessible portion leading to the lower falls.
“Much of the area surrounding the trail is burned and hazard trees are present,” said the report. “Due to the high use level of this trail, its status as ADA accessible with atypical use patterns, and proximity to Falls Creek, recommended treatment is to temporarily close the trail, post warning signs and conduct hazard tree assessment and removal as necessary. These treatments address threats to the critical value of human life and safety.”
Weed introduction also is a concern in the Cub Creek 2 Fire area. If weed infestations are not detected and controlled within the first year after the fire, previously native communities of plants are likely to convert to exotic species dominance, the report said.
Some 25,886 acres of the fire area overlapped with seven different fires on Forest Service land in the past 35 years, including 15,137 acres of forest plant communities slow to recover from repeated wildfires or whose ecological functions and fire resilience have been altered because of current weeds and invasive species, the report said.
There are six groomed winter motorized trail routes within the burned area, but only Eightmile Road is recommended for temporary closure because of the amount of the route that travels through high and moderate burn severity areas.
In both fires’ areas, impacts to aquatic life are related to anticipated increases in runoff, erosion and sedimentation in streams. Proposed treatments for road drainage will help reduce impacts.
The reports include several maps, and can be accessed at www.centralwashingtonfirerecovery.info.
