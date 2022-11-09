Single vehicle accident leaves one dead
OROVILLE – An Oroville man died in a fatal, single vehicle accident on Nov. 4, just north of Cordell on Highway 97.
Joseph Davis, 34, was driving southbound on the highway when his vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck an embankment, according to Washington State Patrol Blake Schneider’s report.
Davis and his vehicle eventually came to rest on the road. He was reported as not having worn his seatbelt; it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.
The highway intersection with C Holmes Road was blocked for around 2 hours and 40 minutes, according to the report.
Outreach hosts open house for new building
OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Outreach is holding an open house for their new building on Nov. 16 from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
The new location, 417 Spruce Street, in Okanogan “will enable the Outreach program to offer small group labs, host guest speakers/instructors, and offer expanded student support services,” the alternative schools principal, Roy Johnson, said.
Kiwanis, Key Club members offer candies
OKANOGAN – Members of Okanogan Kiwanis Club and its Key Club at Okanogan High School are selling See’s Candies in advance of the holidays.
The clubs are selling assorted chocolates, toffee-almond confections, suckers, peanut brittle, molasses chips and peppermints.
Orders may be placed with any club member or Key Club member. In addition, the groups will have an order table set up Nov. 11, 12, 18, 19, 22, 25 and 26 at the Okanogan Market IGA, 310 S. Second Ave.
Orders, payable in advance, are due by Nov. 30. Candy is scheduled to be available in early December.
The clubs will use proceeds from the sale for community projects.
Additional information is at Kiwanis of Okanogan on Facebook.
Tree permits soon on sale for Colville Forest
COLVILLE – Christmas tree permits for the Colville National Forest go on sale tomorrow, Nov. 10, with purchase locations throughout north central Washington and online.
Permits are $5, plus another $2.50 for processing if bought online, and are available at select locations along with most Forest Service offices.
Local vendors include The Junction in Tonasket, Harding’s Hardware in Republic, and North 40 in Colville.
The Forest Service is also continuing their tradition of providing a free Christmas tree tag for all 4th grade students through their offices and online at www.recreation.gov.
According to the service, all trees must be harvested at least 50 feet from Forest Service roads and 150 feet from state highways, picnic areas, designated campgrounds, recreation sites, and other developed areas like cabins and organization camps.
A permit map is available on the service’s website, www.fs.usda.gov. A two-tree limit per family is also in effect.
Reading challenge offered for Native American Heritage Month
OMAK – A virtual reading challenge is being offered by North Central Washington Libraries as part of Native American Heritage Month. Local branches will have displays of suggested reading material and two programs that highlight Indigenous work and voices.
The first program is on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. and is a virtual conversation with representatives of the Upper Columbia United Tribes, Wenatchee River Institute, and Cascade Fisheries about their collaborative approach to salmon recovery.
The second is at the Winthrop Library on Nov. 18 and will feature the state’s Poet Laureate, Rena Priest. She’s the first Indigenous person to service in the position, coming from the Lummi Nation, and she’s using her platform to celebrate the poetry of tribal communities.
A sizeable list of recommended books is available, based on age, on the library’s website at ncwlibraries.org.
FYRE receives $10,000 grant
SEATTLE — The Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) announced a $250,000 grant for community-based organizations serving marginalized people across the state.
The Foundation for Youth Resiliency and Engagement (FYRE) will be one of the 25 organizations to split this donation, receiving $10,000. This investment aims to support organization’s work addressing all aspects of health, including systemic social drivers of health, and improving health outcomes, according to CHPW.
The Advancing Equity Fund has provided a total of $730,000 to date, split among 43 community-based organizations. CHPW provides these as unrestricted grants, as to make sure that each organization can decide how best to serve their communities.
For more information, visit https://www.chpw.org/.
Salmon Creek bridge replaced
OKANOGAN — The bridge located on Salmon Creek has been replaced and is now considered safe and operational. The City of Okanogan deemed the bridge a hazard on the roadway, so the bridge had to be removed and replaced with a concrete structure.
The city is finishing up construction, but the bridge is open and ready for use.
