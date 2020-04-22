SPOKANE - Okanogan County Electric Cooperative has agreed to pay the federal government more than $1 million for firefighting costs associated with he 2015 Twisp River Fire.
William D. Hyslop, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Washington, announced the settlement April 22 with the co-op and its insurer.
The settlement requires payment of $1.1 million to the United States for the fire, which began Aug. 19, 2015. Three firefighters died in the blaze.
According to information in the settlement agreement, the $1.1 million settlement recovers a large portion of the U.S. Forest Service’s costs incurred in suppressing the wildfire. The recovery was part of a larger settlement of claims brought separately by other plaintiffs, including a U.S. Forest Service firefighter injured in the blaze and the State of Washington, who sought to recover damages for personal injury and property damage caused by the fire.
The fire burned approximately 11,200 acres.
The United States claimed the Twisp River Fire ignited because of contact between a tree branch and the co-op’s electrical distribution line. The utility allegedly failed to maintain a vegetation management plan designed to detect and prevent the tree branch from contacting the distribution line.
Co-op officials denied the allegations.
Hislop said the settlement agreement is not an admission of any wrongful conduct or liability by the co-op, nor is it a concession that the United States’ contentions are not well founded. It is a resolution of claims disputed by parties, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.