SPOKANE - Okanogan County Electric Cooperative will pay the federal government more than $1 million for firefighting costs associated with the 2015 Twisp River Fire.
The settlement with the co-op and its insurer was announced April 22 by William D. Hyslop, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Washington.
Co-op Manager David Gottula declined to comment, saying that because lawsuits related to the fire are in the settlement process, the utility cannot comment until the process is complete.
The co-op and Douglas County Public Utility District settled in January with firefighter Daniel Lyon, who was severely injured in the blaze that killed three other firefighters.
Under the April 22 settlement, the co-op must pay $1.1 million to the United States for the fire, which began Aug. 19, 2015, on Woods Canyon Road.
According to information in the settlement agreement, the settlement recovers a large portion of the U.S. Forest Service’s costs incurred in suppressing the wildfire. The recovery was part of a larger settlement of claims brought separately by other plaintiffs, including Lyon and the State of Washington.
The fire burned approximately 11,200 acres and burned several homes.
Hyslop said the U.S. government claimed the Twisp River Fire ignited because of contact between a tree branch and the co-op’s electrical distribution line. The utility allegedly failed to maintain a vegetation management plan designed to detect and prevent the tree branch from contacting the distribution line.
Co-op officials denied the allegations.
Hyslop said the settlement agreement is not an admission of any wrongful conduct or liability by the co-op, nor is it a concession that the United States’ contentions are not well founded. It is a resolution of claims disputed by parties, he said.
“Nothing can undo the losses suffered by our brave fire fighters and others affected by this – as well as other – wildfires that have plagued our communities in recent years,” he said. “Everyone, including individuals, businesses and power companies, must be vigilant to protect our state and our citizens from the ravages of forest fires.
“This settlement should send a clear message that the United States is serious about holding accountable those who cause or contribute to wildfires, and will pursue aggressively the recovery of costs incurred by the United States taxpayers in fighting these fires.”
“Firefighting is a brave and selfless act performed by highly-skilled women and men within our agency,” said Glenn Casamassa, Pacific Northwest regional forester for the U.S. Forest Service. “While this settlement doesn’t bring back the firefighters who lost their lives in this wildfire, recovering the costs of these efforts helps to allow this important work to continue.”
Lyon settled his suit against the co-op and Douglas County PUD on Jan. 22, a day before oral arguments were scheduled before the state Supreme Court.
His lawsuit against the utilities was dismissed by Okanogan County Superior Court and in August 2019 and he appealed the dismissal to the state Court of Appeals for Division 3. He then appealed to the Supreme Court.
He argued that the state’s professional rescue doctrine, which mostly bars claims such as his, violates the state Constitution.
Lyon was the only survivor among four firefighters whose truck plunged off Woods Canyon Road on Aug. 19, 2015, during the Twisp River Fire. He was burned over 70 percent of his body.
Fellow firefighters Richard “Rick” Wheeler, 31; Andrew Zajac, 26, and Thomas Nelson Zbyszewski, 20, died.
Attorneys from Evergreen Personal Injury Counsel, which represented Lyon, announced the $5 million settlement. The Supreme Court granted a motion to dismiss the case for review in the wake of the settlement.
“I am very grateful that my case calls attention to the plight of injured first responders,” Lyon said in a prepared statement in January. “I am also grateful my case has reached a settlement so that I can now move on with my life knowing I will have the resources I need for the future.”
Neither utility commented on the Lyon settlement.
Lyon argued that the fire was ignited when tree branches contacted an electrical line owned and maintained by the co-op, and that it was preventable.
A report, issued Dec. 16, 2016, by the U.S. Forest Service and state Department of Natural Resources, said the fire was caused by a tree branch rubbing on an electrical wire.
Crews from the Forest Service, DNR and Okanogan County Fire District No. 6 all responded to the fire, which broke out while firefighters countywide already were battling the Okanogan Complex, Tunk Block and North Star fires. The Twisp River Fire was rolled into the Okanogan Complex administratively.
In a separate incident the same day as the Lyon crew’s entrapment, farther up the dead-end Woods Canyon Road, DNR firefighters Donald Smith and Reed Callis, and contractor Cutter Rains were trapped and rode out the flames in fire shelters. They sustained minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.