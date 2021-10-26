COLVILLE – Northeast Washington Forest Coalition has adopted a revised “blueprint” for the Colville National Forest.
The coalition operated under the original blueprint for nearly 15 years.
“Now, after proven success and enduring collaborative commitment, the group has revised the original blueprint to incorporate new science, embrace social changes and reflect the latest Colville Forest Plan, which was finalized in 2019 but excluded key elements collaborative members have long sought,” said an announcement from the group.
Named the strategic vision, the new blueprint “is a living, dynamic document that sets the stage — and serves as a roadmap — for productive collaboration into the future,” said the group.
The coalition formed in 2002 with the specific goal of moving the Colville forest and northeast Washington communities beyond the timber wars. After nearly two decades of work, the group said it has been successful in more ways than one.
Together, the U.S. Forest Service and coalition increased budgets, secured funding, expanded the scope, invested in trails and other recreation infrastructure, and implemented more than 40 restoration projects on the forest.
In 2020, the collaboration culminated in a national record of 122.726 million board feet of timber harvested from the Colville National Forest, the most in the country, said the group.
“NEWFC will continue to be a positive force in our area,” said Kurtis Vaagen, coalition president and vide president of operations for Vaagen Brothers Lumber. “We have come a long way since the fighting of the ‘80s and ‘90s, and thanks to the good work by NEWFC members and the Forest Service, the log yards are full and forests are more resilient. Now, we can do more.”
The coalition’s mission is to work collaboratively with public and government interests “to steward and conserve forest ecosystems so plants, animals and communities thrive,” said the group.
The board includes people from varied interest groups, including the timber industry, conservation, outdoor recreation and local business.
“Looking ahead, we will build on landscape restoration successes, and there will be a focused effort to implement conservation, recreation and tribal components that may need to be realized through congressional legislation,” said Vaagen. “A new partnership, known as Northeast Washington Heritage, has formed out of (the coalition) to advance these legislative needs.
“We are committed to doing our part to move legislation across the finish line.”
The group’s work was supported, in part, by a building forest partnerships grant from the state Department of Natural Resources.
A virtual presentation about the strategic vision will be at noon Nov. 3. Registration is at www.newforestcoalition.com/events.
