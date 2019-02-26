OKANOGAN – Cold February days have been rough on the Okanogan County Public Utility District.

PUD commissioners learned during their Feb. 11 meeting about several ways recent cold weather impacted the district.

Director of Power Resources and Broadband Services Ron Gadeberg said the cold weather has been “rough” on power supply, resulting in the PUD having to buy more than $600,000 in power on the open market. He typically expects to sell power in February, based on three-year averages in the budgeting process.

The peak hit 175 megawatts of power being used by customers, with the all-time record peak being 201 megawatts.

Extreme cold will cause a much higher kilowatt usage than normal, which will also mean high bills for PUD customers, Gadeberg said. Forecasts are radically changing as to what to expect next for weather patterns, but he said he hopes a warming trend is on its way.

Power sales for 2018 ended up $1.2 million under budget, largely because of the lack of usage during the mild early winter, resulting in low prices when selling on the wholesale market.

Also weather-related, Operations Manager Randy Bird said the Feb. 5 outage in the north part of the county was “very long and very cold.”

The outage involved 530 customers from Ellisforde to the Chesaw area. Temperatures were at zero degrees with heavy wind chill. Crews were able to isolate the area and get most customers back on in a short amount of time, but there were a few that took additional time while repairs were completed.

The outage was caused by a downed conductor on the main line, requiring snowmobiles to go cross-country for repairs.

Director of Regulatory and Environmental Affairs Jeri Timm said the U.S. Geological Survey Nighthawk gauge measured the flow of the Similkameen River at 174 cubic feet per second. The lowest recorded since 1929 was 160 cfs.

Because of the low flow, PUD staff was able to observe additional areas of the dam’s concrete face that have been historically obstructed.

In other business, the board:

-Recognized wireman Nate Kruse for 10 years of service to the district. He began as a limited assignment meter clerk in Brewster.

Kruse earned his master general journey level electrician certificate in 2010. He began his wireman apprenticeship in 2011 and passed his exam and became a journeyman wireman in 2014.

Heard from Construction Design Manager Allen Allie that many projects are on the schedule for this year, with several already fully designed and bid with materials soon on their way. So far, bids are coming in lower than expected.

The joint project with Bonneville Power Administration to connect the Twisp and Winthrop substations is still on schedule to begin construction in April, and Tonasket substation redesign work is in the 60 percent design stage now.

Allie also said there were 494 work orders in 2018, ranging from maintenance work to new customer connections. Five miles of overhead and six miles of underground distribution lines were added to the system in 2018.

-Heard Allie report on the reliability indices for 2018 – average outage duration, number of times a customer experiences an outage and average power restoration time. Allie said the power restoration time was higher than utility officials would like, mostly because some outage sources are hard to find, especially on rough terrain with visual inspection being a challenge.

There were a total of 388 outages last year, most small and over quickly.

-Heard from Human Resources Director Katie Pfitzer that the district had three reportable workplace injuries/illnesses in 2018 involving one physician visit, one day of work lost and one case of hearing loss.

-Heard from General Manager Steve Taylor that he and several staff members went to Olympia and met with legislators, agency representatives and dam safety officials as part of the Enloe Dam evaluation period. Staff expect to report back to the board in late March to share information collected regarding next steps with the dam.

-Commissioner Bill Colyar said a local paper shared an article that inferred the district is in negotiation with the Colville Confederated Tribes on dam removal. He wanted to make sure that no one forms incorrect perceptions based on the article and that the PUD values the good working relationship it has with the tribe.

He clarified that the district has not been contacted by the tribes regarding the dam, nor has a decision been made on Enloe. The district is still in an investigative stage on the legal obligations of owning Enloe Dam.

Colyar said he is looking forward to working with the tribe in the future.