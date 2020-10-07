Figures don’t include tribal trust lands
OKANOGAN – Property assessed at more than $5.3 million was destroyed in the Cold Springs Fire.
Okanogan County Assessor Larry Gilman last week released a list of burned properties, including single-family homes, cabins, garages, shops, out-buildings and other improvements. The list includes only fee lands and does not include tribal or individually held trust lands, which are not taxable.
Fire officials have said a total of 78 homes and 60 other buildings were lost.
The county list includes 27 homes, 14 cabins, nine garages/shops and 19 miscellaneous outbuildings. Total assessed values include more than $1.58 million for homes, $176,400 for cabins, $116,400 for garages/shops and $133,300 for other out-buildings.
Losses to building improvements total $2.01 million, with losses to non-building improvements of $3.3 million in assessed valuation.
Assessed valuation of destroyed homes ranged from $3,100 to $166,700, with an average of nearly $58,778.
Fifteen of the impacted properties on the list were on Cameron Lake Loop Road, six each on Cameron Lake Road and Highway 97, four on Timentwa Road, three on Madd Mountain Road, two on Monse River Road and one each on Simons Road and Serenitys Way.
Gilman also provided information on losses to the Palmer Fire, which began Aug. 18 and burned across 17,988 acres of land northeast of Loomis.
Total assessed value of losses was $315,700, with five homes, 15 cabins and seven miscellaneous out-buildings destroyed.
Assessed value of the homes totaled $124,100, cabins $155,100 and out-buildings $36,500.
Four of the impacted properties were in Eighme Road, with one each on Meadows, Woods, Second, Upper Whiterock, Ridge, Third, Palmer Mountain, Rainbow and Light roads. Assessed values for lost homes ranged from $2,300 to $81,900, while the cabins ranged in value from $2,700 to $20,600.
Landowners who have had buildings or other county-assessed property destroyed during this summer’s wildfires can file for tax relief.
Gilman’s office can remove the affected value from the property tax roll and prorate the current year’s taxes, based on the date of destruction and whether property taxes are current. He said second-half taxes, due Nov. 2, still must be paid.
Destroyed property forms are available from Gilman’s office, 509-422-7190, by emailing assessor@co.okanogan.wa.us or visiting https://www.okanogancounty.org/Assessor/destroye.htm or http://dor.wa.gov/content/GetAFormOrPublication/FormBySubject/forms_prop.aspx.
Claims for reduction of assessment and the abatement of taxes must be filed within three years of the date of destruction or loss of value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.