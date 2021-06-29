WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College will partially reopen its Wenatchee and Omak campuses starting July 1 after COVID closures since March 2020.
Both will open to students and the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. three days a week, Tuesdays through Thursdays. Registration and admissions, cashiering, financial aid, educational planning and testing, career center, counseling and instruction offices will be available for new and current students.
The Barnes and Noble bookstore on the WVC Wenatchee campus also will be open during the same time frame and will have extended curbside hours on Mondays and Fridays.
WVC libraries on both campuses are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. four days a week, Mondays through Thursdays through summer.
“After more than a year of remote operations, I am excited to welcome you back to our campuses for summer quarter,” said WVC President Jim Richardson. “Providing in-person services is critical to better serve both our prospective and current students.”
WVC plans to be open up to four days a week in August, and then reopen at full capacity five days a week in September before the start of fall quarter. Reopening plans will be updated as necessary.
While WVC moves toward full reopening, online resources will still be available. Students can still contact main offices by phone, email or Zoom (see wvc.edu/Online) and seek generalized help from staff members using the live chat feature on the website (wvc.edu).
In line with the governor’s higher education proclamation, WVC still has protocols in place to protect the health of students, employees and the community. Masks are required on campus whenever indoors or when unable to distance outside.
Everyone on campus is asked to practice six-foot distancing and good hygiene. A symptom form must be filled out once per day for anyone on the WVC campuses.
Reopening plans and safety protocols will be posted at wvc.edu/PublicHealth. These plans are subject to change based on federal, state and local guidance.
