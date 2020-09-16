WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College has resources available for students affected by wildfires.
“We know that right now some of our students are facing very difficult situations due to wildfires across our service district,” said WVC President Dr. Jim Richardson. “We want to be flexible and offer as many resources as possible to help students access college this fall.”
Resources include:
-Flexibility with deadlines – If additional time is needed to get set up for fall quarter, students should contact WVC counselors Bertha Sanchez, bsanchez@wvc.edu, or Ryan Poortinga, rpoortinga@wvc.edu.
-Food pantries – WVC offers curbside pickup on both campuses for food and hygiene items. In Omak, the contact is Livia Millard, lmillard@wvc.edu, and in Wenatchee, the contacts are Sanchez and Poortinga.
-Counseling – WVC counselors offer financial, academic and emotional support. Counselors are available for individual appointments via phone and Zoom videoconferencing. Appointments may be made through Sanchez or Poortinga.
-Emergency funding – WVC offers emergency funds to help with tuition, technology needs, housing, auto repairs and more. Sanchez and Poortinga have more information.
-Chromebooks and calculators – Curbside pickup for Chromebooks and calculators is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 21-25 on the Wenatchee and Omak campuses. Students may pull into library parking lots during the allotted times and call 509-422-7830 in Omak or 509-682-6718 in Wenatchee to contact staff. Questions may be sent to library@wvc.edu.
-Wi-Fi hot spots – WVC parking lots have free Wi-Fi for students.
-Gas cards for transportation – Gas cards are available to help students access school resources. In Omak, the contact is Millard. In Wenatchee, Sanchez and Poortinga have more information.
-Free live, virtual help is available via the school’s website, www.wvc.edu. Application, registration and tuition payment information also can be found on the website.
The tuition and registration deadline has been extended to Friday, Sept. 18.
