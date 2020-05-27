OMAK – An online webinar, “Always Take Care of Yourself: COVID-19 Through Indigenous Lens,” will be presented June 5.
The Associated Students of Wenatchee Valley College and Omak Red Road Association presentation runs from 2-4 p.m. via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public.
American Indian and indigenous communities have endured centuries of dispossession, subjugation, endemic poverty and coercive assimilation and now, with COVID-19, have been some of the most affected by the pandemic, said the college announcement.
Andy Joseph Jr. (Colville), Linda Black Elk (Catawba) and Dr. Nicole Redvers (Dene) will discuss the impacts of COVID-19 within American Indian and indigenous communities and how the challenges are being addressed from within.
People can register in advance for the webinar at bit.ly/2zP481q.
Joseph is a U.S. Army veteran and a former chairman of the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board. He has served as a member of the National Indian Health Board, on the Indian Health Service Direct Services Tribes Advisory Committee as vice chairman and the Colville Business Council. He comes from a long line of traditional tribal chiefs.
Black Elk is an ethnobotanist specializing in teaching about culturally important plants and their uses as food, medicine and materials. She works to build hands-on curriculum and ways of thinking that will promote and protect food sovereignty, traditional plant knowledge and environmental quality.
She takes the mantra “food is medicine” very literally, teaching classes on simple ways to incorporate “edible medicinal” into everyone’s diet, said the announcement.
She has written for numerous publications, and is the author of “Watoto Unyutapi,” a field guide to edible wild plants of the Dakota people. She is the mother to three Lakota boys and serves as the food sovereignty skills instructor at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, N.D.
Redvers is an assistant professor in the Indians into Medicine and the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of North Dakota’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks. She is an enrolled member of the Deninu K’ue First Nation Band (Dene) with continued ties to the Canadian north.
She is the author of the trade paperback “The Science of the Sacred: Bridging Global Indigenous Medicine Systems and Modern Scientific Principles” (North Atlantic Books, March 26, 2019) and is active in promoting indigenous and planetary health research and practice at local, national and international scales.
