WENATCHEE – Students who enroll in Wenatchee Valley College in-person classes this fall will need to be fully vaccinated before classes start Monday, Sept. 27.
The college recently decided students at both the Wenatchee and Omak campuses must document their vaccination status by then by using the free online documentation tool, which will be available beginning Aug. 16. Waivers are available for medical, religious or philosophical reasons.
The decision was made in light of the governor’s higher education proclamation last month, and in response to new information surrounding the COVID-19 Delta variant, said the college.
WVC President Jim Richardson announced the decision in an email to students Aug. 5.
“We don’t make these decisions lightly,” Richardson wrote. “Throughout the entire pandemic, our goal has always been to put the safety and health of our students and employees first.”
Students and employees can receive a vaccine for free at one of multiple on-campus vaccine clinics this month and next.
Both WVC campuses will reopen fully in September before the start of fall quarter, with all on-campus services and programs resuming normal business hours. Online resources will be available at wvc.edu/Online.
Masks are required for everyone on WVC campuses.
WVC is joining with the Chelan-Douglas Health District for walk-in vaccination clinics in Wenatchee and Omak for students, employees and the public:
-Wenatchee Pfizer vaccine clinic - First dose noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 18, second dose noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 8. Both clinics will be at the student recreation center off Fifth Street.
-Wenatchee Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic – Noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 9. A single dose is needed to be considered fully vaccinated. The clinic will be at the student recreation center off Fifth Street.
-Omak Pfizer vaccine clinic - First dose noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 16, second dose noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 7. Both clinics will be in rooms 401 and 402 of the Omak campus, 116 W. Ash St.
Appointments also can be arranged through the state’s online vaccine locator.
More information about the student vaccine requirement, COVID-19 safety protocols and more is at wvc.edu/PublicHealth.
