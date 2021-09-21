WENATCHEE – Wenatchee Valley College students have until Nov. 1 to attest that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or have a medical or religious exemption approved.
The college recently extended the compliance deadline and made other changes:
-Those who do not meet the vaccination deadline may be disenrolled from in-person classes and/or have a hold placed on their registration for winter quarter.
-Philosophical or personal exemptions are no longer permitted, per the governor’s most recent proclamation. Exemption forms are now required.
- Students who are taking online classes are not required to be vaccinated. However, any student visiting campus for services other than curbside pickup or drop off must be vaccinated or have received an approved exemption, regardless of whether they are taking online classes.
To be considered fully vaccinated by the Nov. 1 deadline, students must receive their first dose of Moderna vaccine no later than Sept. 20, Pfizer by Sept. 27 or Johnson & Johnson no later than Oct. 18, said college officials.
WVC President Jim Richardson first notified students of the vaccine requirement in an email on Aug. 5 and in a follow-up on Aug. 9. WVC announced Aug. 12 that employees also would be required to be vaccinated. The employee vaccination deadline is Oct. 18, per the governor’s proclamation.
Students and employees will document their vaccination status using an online documentation tool through their ctcLink accounts, said the college. Instructions can be found at wvc.edu/PublicHealth.
Masks are required for everyone on WVC campuses, in accordance with the statewide mask mandate announced Aug. 18.
Both WVC campuses have fully reopened on-campus services. Fall classes start Sept. 27. In-person, hybrid and online options are available.
