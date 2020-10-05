WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of the Pacific Northwest’s congressional delegation are praising the final record of decision on Columbia River system operations.
The final record of decision was filed last week, signaling completion of the presidential memorandum on promoting the reliable supply and delivery of water in the West.
“Federal water infrastructure makes our way of life possible throughout the West,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District. “Central Washington boasts one of the most productive agricultural regions in the country, and our farmers and ranchers would simply not be able to provide food and fiber for the world without a reliable supply of our most precious resource: Water.”
An Oct. 19, 2018, presidential memorandum called for completion of the scientific environmental review for the Columbia River system operations a year sooner than originally slated, “is delivering certainty to not only our agriculture industry, but to the millions of people who rely on the clean and reliable power generated by our hydroelectric dams,” he said.
The Columbia and Snake River dams “provide us clean, renewable, low-cost energy, support our farmers, provide flood control to our region, and so much more,” said U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District.
The joint record of decision on the Columbia River system operations was signed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration on Sept. 28. It is the final step in the Columbia River system operations National Environmental Policy Act process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.