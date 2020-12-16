WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three Northwest members of the U.S. House of Representatives have asked the Trump administration to issue a notice of intent to terminate the commercial and power coordination provisions of the Columbia River Treaty.
Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, joined Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., and Greg Walden, R-Ore., in introducing the resolution.
“The United States has been unfairly burdened by the outdated Columbia River Treaty, and it is long past time to stop the wealth transfer from our constituents to Canada,” said the lawmakers. “The existing treaty punishes Northwest electric ratepayers, forcing them to pay for benefits far in excess to the value provided to the United States.
“With good faith negotiations at a standstill, we urge President (Donald) Trump to take a strong stance and issue the notice of intent to terminate the power coordination provisions of the treaty.”
The Columbia River Treaty has not been revised since it was ratified in 1964. Updating it would allow the U.S. and Canada to find solutions for management of the river that could provide new opportunities for cooperation on clean energy solutions, flood control and economic growth in the Pacific Northwest region, said the three.
The United States and Canada began negotiations to modernize the treaty in May 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.