OLYMPIA - Amelia Marchand, former program director of the Colville Confederated Tribes environmental trust department, has been appointed as executive director of the Center for World Indigenous Studies.
Marchand is the second executive director since the organization in was founded in 1979.
She was and raised on the Colville Indian Reservation and is of Okanogan, Moses Columbia, Palus, Chief Joseph Band of Nez Perce and Lakes heritage, according to the center.
Marchand previously served in several positions in Colville tribal government, including resource archaeologist and multiple natural resource management and environmental regulatory roles within the environmental trust department.
She earned her bachelor of anthropology degree from Eastern Washington University, holds a master of environmental law and policy degree from Vermont Law School and is a public voices fellow with The OpEd Project and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Her studies at VLS concentrated on climate change, land use and sustainable development.
She has been a board member and volunteer with several non-profit organizations advocating for indigenous rights, language and cultural revitalization, environmental stewardship, and conservation.
Marchand succeeds Rudolph Ryser, who served the center for 42 years. He was appointed scholar in residence and editor in chief of the Fourth World Journal.
“After all these years, the leadership of CWIS is now moving into the exceptionally qualified hands of a brilliant trailblazer who has long set the pace for leaders in Indian Country,” Ryser said. “She is exceptionally well experienced to advance the mission of CWIS that emphasizes the application of traditional knowledge systems to the conduct of research, education and public policy advancing the interests of the world’s indigenous nations.”
Marchand was set to be formally confirmed by the center’s board Oct. 24.
