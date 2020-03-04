TONASKET — The Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club is gearing up for its 85th annual Founders’ Day Rodeo, May 29-30.
“Things are unfolding nicely,” rodeo committee Chairman Roger Sawyer announced during a club meeting Monday, Feb. 24.
Sawyer said the application to ProWest for rodeo sanctioning has been approved and riders from Idaho, western Washington, Oregon and British Columbia are expected to compete.
Club President Lloyd Caton Jr. announced it was recently brought to his attention that this will be the 85th anniversary for the Comancheros and discussed the possibility of making commemorative souvenirs for the occasion.
In other business, the club:
• Heard a financial report from Ashley Fry. She said the club has $11,063 in the bank and $32,203 in an Edward Jones account.
• Heard from princess Madison Miller. She reported traveling to Spokane for the Miss Rodeo Washington coronation.
• Discussed sponsorships for upcoming events.
• Agreed to reschedule the club’s annual spring dinner and auction to April 4 at the Tonasket Eagles.
• Approved updates to bylaws. The changes include placing the vice president and three members of the club on the board of directors, to join the president, secretary and treasurer. A second change includes club members receiving notifications by electronic communications (social media messages, texts and email) and standard mail if they do not have means of electronic communication.
• Discussed the possibility of a work party to renovate the concession stand.
(0) comments
