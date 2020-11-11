OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife seeks comment on a new proposed rule to oversee dog training associated with cougar incidents.
“Properly trained scent dogs are an essential tool for public safety and our work,” said department Police Chief Steve Bear. “When time counts, nothing is more effective and efficient in locating a specific animal in the wild than these dogs and their handlers.”
The department can call upon dog handlers to assist during public safety or livestock and pet depredation incidents. Previous law did not give handlers an opportunity to keep their dogs trained to be prepared when a call comes in for service.
“We’re seeking the public’s feedback on this rulemaking to ensure we can continue to meet the public safety needs of communities, while also outlining practices that protect and conserve wildlife,” said Bear.
If the Fish and Wildlife Commission approves the new rule, enforcement staff will monitor and administer the program. A limited number of individuals would be selected and approved through extensive background checks and agency requirements.
Comments may be made through Dec. 7 via becky.bennett@dfw.wa.gov or mail to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Becky Bennett, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504
The commission will host a public hearing for the rule update at its Dec. 3-5 meeting. More information is on the department’s website, https://wdfw.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.