TWISP - The initial 30-day public scoping period for the Twisp forest restoration project proposal has been extended by one week and will now close Nov. 28.
Several contacts from the project mailing list were inadvertently missed when letters were sent by the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on Oct. 22 to notify the public of the opportunity to comment on the project’s draft environmental assessment.
A primary focus of the project is thinning overstocked areas to improve stand health, and prescribed fire treatments to restore good fire to the landscape and reduce the risk of catastrophic fires impacting habitat and the local communities, said forest officials.
An online public meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and a virtual tour app is available for self-guided tours of the project area.
More information is at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.