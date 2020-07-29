OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is creating new rules surrounding fish passage and screening improvement work.
An online public meeting is planned from 1-4 p.m. July 29 so people can learn more about the topic and provide comments. No registration is required to attend.
The rulemaking effort is rooted in recommendations from Gov. Inslee’s Southern Resident Orca Task Force. In 2018, the task force published its report identifying lack of prey as a key threat to southern resident orcas.
Recommendation three of the report endorsed agencies to apply and enforce laws that protect salmon habitat.
The task force said the department should develop rules to fully implement state fishways, flow and screen statutes.
“The ability of salmon and steelhead to migrate to and from their traditional spawning grounds is vital to their recovery in Washington,” said Margen Carlson, department habitat program director. “Barriers that block fish from swimming upstream or fish movement instream, such as deteriorating culverts, outdated bridges and diversion dams, undermine the state’s salmon recovery efforts.”
More information is at https://wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/habitat-recovery/fish-passage/rule-making. People with limited Internet access can request a printed copy of the public meeting presentations by calling 360-902-2534.
