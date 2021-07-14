WENATCHEE - The U.S. Forest Service is inviting public comment on a proposal to sell or exchange several small, isolated parcels of national forest system lands as a part of ongoing efforts to improve management of boundary lines.
Under the Methow small tracts lands project, the Methow Valley Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest proposes to exchange or sell 8.5 acres of land and acquire 13.1 acres of private land in four areas of the district.
“The sale or exchange of these small, isolated and non-contiguous parcels would be in the public interest by establishing a logical and more manageable boundary between the national forest and the adjacent private property owners that would minimize conflicts between private property owners and users of the national forest,” said Methow Valley District Ranger Chris Furr. “The project would also improve management efficiencies and in one case habitat conditions for a listed fish species.
“These proposed actions would not change access to nor use and enjoyment of the (national forest) lands involved in this project by the general public because these lands are generally considered as private lands or are blocked from most public access by private land ownership,” said Furr.
Both the federal and/or non-federal parcels in Gold Creek, Twisp River and Early Winters contain some timber comprised of mixed conifer and deciduous species, while the federal parcel in the Patterson Lake area is shrub-steppe. The non-federal parcels proposed for exchange in Gold Creek provide important steelhead and bull trout habitat, said the Forest Service.
Each action would occur pending private landowner approval and satisfactory settlement of land values.
Comments must be submitted by Aug. 1. A copy of the scoping letter and reference maps of the four proposed parcel sales or exchanges are at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/okawen/methow-land-project.
