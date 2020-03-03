WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District, are urging the public to comment on a draft environmental impact statement for Columbia River system operations.
“This draft environmental impact statement is the product of years of scientific collaboration and research conducted by federal agencies,” the two said in a joint statement. “The mighty Columbia River is vital to our way of life in Washington state and the Pacific Northwest, and the EIS is critical to the effective management of our river power system.
“From supporting salmon recovery and species protections to providing clean hydropower generation, irrigation for our rich agriculture sector and navigational routes along our waterways, our region reaps many benefits – while also facing several challenges – stemming from Columbia River operations,” they said.
The draft document was issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration as co-lead agencies. It evaluates the impacts of the long-term, coordinated water management functions for the operation, maintenance and configuration of the 14 federal dam and reservoir projects that comprise the federal Columbia River system.
The public review and comment period are open until April 13.
Public comments can be submitted online at www.crso.info or by mail to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, CRSO EIS, P.O. Box 2870, Portland, OR 97208-2870.
Several meetings are planned to gather public comments. They include:
-March 17 – Lewiston, Idaho, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St.
-March 18 - Kennewick Red Lion Hotel, 110 N. Columbia Center Blvd.
-March 19 – Seattle Airport, 17620 International Blvd.
-March 25 – Spokane DoubleTree City Center, 322 N. Spokane Falls Court.
-March 26 – Kalispell, Mont., Red Lion Hotel, 20 N. Main St.
-March 31 - Portland, Ore., Oregon Convention Center, 777 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
