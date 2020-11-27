PORTLAND – Public comments are sought on a proposed list of deferred maintenance projects in the Pacific Northwest region of the U.S. Forest Service.
The projects were selected Great American Outdoors Act funding in fiscal year 2022.
The Forest Service projects aim to address the agency’s $5.2 billion deferred maintenance backlog and improve public access and quality of visitor experience through repair and restoration of roads, trails, bridges, recreation sites and other facilities, said the agency.
The public has until Nov. 30 to review and provide feedback on the proposed list. More information is at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r6/landmanagement/planning/?cid=fseprd796844
