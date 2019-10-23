OKANOGAN - An open house is planned today by Washington State Parks and the state Department of Transportation.
The event runs from 3-6 p.m. at the Brewster Boys & Girls Club, 601 W. Cliff Ave.
Washington State Parks wants suggestions on how to make Alta Lake and Bridgeport state parks better.
“The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is working on long-term plans to improve these two parks,” said an agency announcement. “Input from the community this past summer has led to ideas for future growth. State parks staff would like to hear from you about day use, camping (and) parking.”
Transportation officials are seeking comments about walking, bicycling and rolling within Brewster.
Free hot dogs, chips and beverages will be available.
More information is available at bit.ly/AltaBridgeport and www.wsdot.wa.gov/travel/commute-choices/bike/plan.
